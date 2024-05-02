3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 4966422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

