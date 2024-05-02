UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $235.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $257.29. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.90.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

