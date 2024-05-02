Norden Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.3 %

OPCH stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.