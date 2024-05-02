Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 395.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

