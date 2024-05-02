Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 95,200 SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 57.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

SMRT stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

