Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 21,926 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. AIFG Consultants Ltd. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 34,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 679,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,336. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

