Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $593,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,901,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $593,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,901,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,890 shares of company stock worth $29,129,527. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of MU stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

