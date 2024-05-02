Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $148,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $274.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.27. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

