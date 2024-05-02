Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 1,120 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $193,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,296 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 824.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

