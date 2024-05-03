Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.71. 1,347,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,324. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

