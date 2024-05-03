Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $46.66. 213,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
