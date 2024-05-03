Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.41 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.46. 1,560,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

