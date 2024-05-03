Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after acquiring an additional 217,679 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period.

SPLG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.14. 2,515,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,932. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

