RB Capital Management LLC Sells 4,788 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 56,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

