Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.99. The stock had a trading volume of 785,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $316.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

