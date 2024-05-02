Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $315.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.74. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.38.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

