New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 41,625 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,625 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

