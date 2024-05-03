Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.93 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.