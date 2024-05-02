New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 6,685 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 38.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $388.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.