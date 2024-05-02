Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

