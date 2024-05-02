Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Diodes by 17.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.51. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

