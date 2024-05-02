Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in KBR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Up 1.0 %

KBR opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

