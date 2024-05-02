20,100 Shares in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AESI. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,812 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,065.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 581,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 531,261 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AESI opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $34,807.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,121 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

