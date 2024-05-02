Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WNS by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of WNS by 41.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

WNS opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

