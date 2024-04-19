Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 477,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

