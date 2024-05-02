Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Repligen by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,117,000 after buying an additional 137,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $158.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen



Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

