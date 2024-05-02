Norden Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.9 %

MTD opened at $1,253.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,277.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,180.42. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,525.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

