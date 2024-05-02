SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 354,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

