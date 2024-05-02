Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 51.4% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $183.23 and a one year high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

