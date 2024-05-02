Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 3,638 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 7,297.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,769,000 after buying an additional 713,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after acquiring an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $38,690,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 83.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 318,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 16.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

