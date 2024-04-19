CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $296.02 and last traded at $296.02. Approximately 549,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,621,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.15.

Specifically, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.2% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 127.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.