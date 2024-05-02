Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 617,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,196,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. Research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $688,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

