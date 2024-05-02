Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harmonic also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.51-0.71 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harmonic

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,821.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,305 shares of company stock worth $1,631,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.