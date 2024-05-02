Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 0.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $88.39. 1,615,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,297,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

