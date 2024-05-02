RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Issues Earnings Results

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$16.82 million for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%.
RediShred Capital Price Performance
CVE KUT opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.06 million, a PE ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.86. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$4.33.
RediShred Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RediShred Capital
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.