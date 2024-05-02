RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Issues Earnings Results

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$16.82 million for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

CVE KUT opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.06 million, a PE ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.86. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$4.33.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

