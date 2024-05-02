MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 233842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MAX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $58,557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 449.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62,210 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth $172,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.32.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

