The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

