5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Issues Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of FEAM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

