5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Issues Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 12.2 %
Shares of FEAM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
