Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.99

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$146.99 and last traded at C$146.99, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$143.48.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$826.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter. Economic Investment Trust had a net margin of 84.85% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of C$123.11 million during the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Economic Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

