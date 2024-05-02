Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 0.4%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $633.80 and last traded at $635.74. 149,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,231,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $638.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $639.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

