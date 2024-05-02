Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 31,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Barclays by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. Research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

