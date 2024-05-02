Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $199.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.65.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.