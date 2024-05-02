18,981 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,010,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 504,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

