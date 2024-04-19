Horizen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.90 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.74 or 0.00013544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $130.25 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00054951 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00034711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,900,569 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

