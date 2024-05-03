Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $256.60 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,356,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $256,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

