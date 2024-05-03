6,430 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Stryker makes up approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.39. 561,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.78. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.05.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

