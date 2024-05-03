LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,882 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,490,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,723 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.33. 3,545,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,499,648. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

