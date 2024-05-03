Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.90.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.