Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rogco LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 44,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,291 shares of company stock valued at $612,916,087 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $436.79. 5,733,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,295,748. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.83 and a 200 day moving average of $406.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

