Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $2.10 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

